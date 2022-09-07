A new aesthetics business has officially opened on Lynn’s Saturday Market Place.

Megan Walsh opened her business ‘Allure’ on Saturday afternoon which is based in Love and Kisses Boutique.

On the opening day, Megan was accompanied by boutique owner Ashley Harper who celebrated with her. Megan offers a variety of services including Botox and dermal fillers.

Time to celebrate! Megan Walsh (left) celebrating with boutique owner Ashley Harper (right)

Megan Walsh and Ashley Harper inside Allure

“The great thing is Love and Kisses salon owner is also one of my very good friends so I get to share this journey with her.

“She’s been a great support and a lot of her clients are excited for the addition to the salon!”

Megan recently underwent her advanced Botox and dermal fillers training, she said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“We had a great turn out of people coming in over the three hour period everyone enjoyed a few glasses of bubbles and cake, they all had a look around the area and gave some great praise!”