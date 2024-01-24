Residents at a Lynn care home were transported to Africa with a virtual safari and traditional food on a special themed day.

Goodwin Hall recently hosted the African-themed open day – which also gave one resident the chance to relive childhood memories.

Home manager Flavia Hansell said: “Our residents are still talking about the event now and as we reflect on the success of our African-themed Open Day, we look forward to more opportunities to create lasting memories and foster a sense of community within the Goodwins Hall family.”

Anthony and Veronica at Goodwins Hall open day

One of the highlights came from resident Anthony, who shared his childhood memories of living in Ghana. Dressed in a traditional shirt, Anthony brought a piece of his past to the present.

Team member Veronica also contributed to the cultural exchange by preparing cultural African dishes, including plantain and fish stew.

The day was also an opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the wonders of a safari through virtual reality headsets which they had at the home for the day.

Residents enjoying VR safari

Residents went on an armchair safari and marvelled at the virtual landscapes, spotting the “big five” (lions, leopards, rhino, elephants and buffalo) and encountering gazelles, hyenas, and vultures along the way, exploring the beautiful sights and sounds of Africa without leaving the comfort of Goodwins Hall.

Flavia said: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to our team who planned the day and, most importantly, to the residents who generously shared their experiences.

“Anthony's tales of Ghana added a personal touch to the event and it was heartwarming to witness friends, family, and members of the public join us for this fun-filled day.”

Reporting by Toma Toricina