A charity fundraiser for the new Lynn branch of child care charity Little Miracles is being organised by Lisa-May Calvert at the Cornestones Cafe in the Baptist Church on Wisbech Road.

On Saturday, October 8, Lisa-May is arranging an afternoon tea in memory of her daughter Bryony-May for what would be her daughter's 'heavenly 30th birthday.'

Lisa-May said: "I am holding a afternoon tea for my daughters 30th birthday. "She was born with wings and I am raising funds for Little Miracles as a new branch in Lynn has opened up."

Lisa -May Calvert pictured with her daughter Rae-Ann

Lisa-May recently held a yard sale to raise some funds towards the afternoon tea and is appealing for people to go along to the event which is during baby, pregnancy and infant loss month.

She said: "Do you like afternoon tea? You are welcome to an overdue meeting with friends or family raising money for Little Miracles in the memory of my precious daughter Bryony-May born with wings."

The event starts at 3pm, tickets are £7.50 and for further information contact lmcalvert@me.com