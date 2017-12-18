Age UK Norfolk to help older people to claim benefits

Many older people in West Norfolk are entitled to claim benefits, but not everyone is aware of their entitlements or how to make a claim.

Age UK Norfolk, who are running a campaign in January to raise awareness of these issues, aim to ensure older people and their carers are informed of their rights, claiming their entitlements and getting the help and assistance they need to make a claim.

To achieve this, they will be offering benefit entitlement checks and free confidential advice about home safety, housing, care issues, among more.

The service can be provided in a location of a claimant’s choice, either in their own homes, at Age UK Norfolk’s premises, in a care home or at any other suitable venue.

Age UK Norfolk assistant manager for advice and information, Emma Lomas said the campaign targets those over 65 who are not already in contact with the charity.

She said: “People can call in on 0300 500 1217 and we will book them an appointment for an adviser to call them.

“They will be asked to prepare certain information in advance and, from that, we can advise them on what they are entitled to.

“Depending upon what that is, we will support them in going about claiming that benefit.”

The charity’s annual review revealed one in six people aged 65 and over in Norfolk suffer from a low income.

It found older peoples’ incomes to be on average £59 a week lower than younger pensioners, and a fifth of those aged 75 and over are living below the poverty line.

For information or to book a benefit check, call Age UK Norfolk advice line on 0300 500 1217 between 10am and 4pm on Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, email advice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk.