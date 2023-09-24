A foster agency will be holding a drop-in session on a monthly basis for people to go along to.

The Foster Care Co-operative is a non-profit agency supporting local foster carers across the country including West Norfolk.

They will be holding drop-in sessions every second Tuesday of each month at The Place in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter from 10am until 4pm.

Sonya, Caroline, and Helen, the team of social workers who are based in Norfolk

The monthly drop-in sessions are an opportunity for people to find out more about becoming a foster carer for children or for anyone with any questions.

The home-based social workers for the Norfolk area are Sonya, Caroline and Helen who will support foster carers each step of the way.

The foster agency aims to make a positive impact on children’s lives and enable them to achieve their full potential, have a sense of belonging, and grow as individuals.

They describe themselves as being “passionate about making a difference to children’s lives”.

“Children in care are there for a reason, they are hurting and need our help to heal,” a spokesperson said.

“The agency commits to providing the best possible fostering support to help them to be happy and successful.”