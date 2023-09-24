The Foster Care Co-operative will be at King’s Lynn’s The Place monthly for anyone interested in fostering
A foster agency will be holding a drop-in session on a monthly basis for people to go along to.
The Foster Care Co-operative is a non-profit agency supporting local foster carers across the country including West Norfolk.
They will be holding drop-in sessions every second Tuesday of each month at The Place in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter from 10am until 4pm.
The monthly drop-in sessions are an opportunity for people to find out more about becoming a foster carer for children or for anyone with any questions.
The home-based social workers for the Norfolk area are Sonya, Caroline and Helen who will support foster carers each step of the way.
The foster agency aims to make a positive impact on children’s lives and enable them to achieve their full potential, have a sense of belonging, and grow as individuals.
They describe themselves as being “passionate about making a difference to children’s lives”.
“Children in care are there for a reason, they are hurting and need our help to heal,” a spokesperson said.
“The agency commits to providing the best possible fostering support to help them to be happy and successful.”