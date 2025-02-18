Owners of dangerous dogs, drink and drug-drivers all appeared in court last week.

A shocking case from Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week included how a man had let his XL Bully dog escape from his front garden and attack a passer-by.

The incident, where the woman was bitten and dragged by the ferocious canine, left her frightened and at the time, she thought she was going to die.

Most defendants appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court last week

The dog owner, James Manning, is yet to learn his fate.

Read more about this, as well as other cases heard in court last week, below…

‘I thought I was going to die’: Postwoman was attacked, bitten and dragged along by dangerous dog

A postwoman thought she was going to die after an XL Bully grabbed hold of her arm and dragged her along the ground, causing numerous long-lasting injuries.

Passers-by were able to intervene and pull the dog off of the woman, who had been walking her own dog at the time.

The owner of the XL Bully was James Manning, 51, of Main Road, Terrington St John, who appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

41-year-old jailed after raping woman multiple times over four-year period

A 41-year-old has been jailed for multiple rapes of a woman over a four-year period.

Matthew Richardson, of St Edmund Road in Weeting, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, where he was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison.

This followed a trial at the same court in January where a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Town centre flat with ongoing anti-social behaviour issues is shut down

A flat has been closed down by police amid ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour.

Police officers attended Lynn Magistrates’ Court today to have the Downham property shut under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 following problems with drug taking, noise nuisance, offensive language and disruptiveness.

An order has since been granted making it a criminal offence for anyone to be inside the Wales Court house for the next three months. This includes the occupier, who will have to find other accommodation.

Demands for change after Norfolk Police failed to intervene before toddler was murdered

A national children’s charity is demanding changes to the law after Norfolk’s police force failed to act on opportunities to intervene before the murder of a toddler.

Norfolk Constabulary is investigating itself over interactions officers had with Isabella Jonas-Wheildon – a two-year-old girl – days before she was found dead at a housing complex in Ipswich in June 2023.

This follows the publication of a safeguarding review which found multiple failures by agencies in Norfolk, Suffolk and Bedfordshire, with the child’s neglect becoming “invisible” to the authorities in her final weeks.

Drinker pulled over on A10 for poor driving

A 41-year-old who was pulled over for his manner of driving had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Arturas Pauliukoris, of Broadlands in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

At 1.15am on January 25, Pauliukoris was driving on the A10 at Lynn before being pulled over for his poor driving.

Drink-driver seen lying on grass verge after ‘walking away’ from argument

A man was seen lying on the verge of a road in the early hours of the morning after drink-driving with a flat tyre.

Shaun Wilson, of Burley Road in South Wootton, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while above the specified alcohol limit.

On January 21 at 3.40am, Wilson had been driving out of Downham and was heading back to Lynn.

47-year-old had shots of whiskey, wine and beer before crashing wife’s poorly parked car

A 47-year-old who manoeuvred his wife’s poorly parked car after having “shots of whiskey, wine and beer” found himself in court for drink-driving.

Eduardo Laur, of Persimmon in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on January 18 at 11.51pm, Laur had crashed into a parked car on the road outside his home address.

30-year-old who confronted child and pushed man has been staying clear of drugs

A 30-year-old was commended by magistrates and the probation service for her work staying off drink and drugs.

However, the same court heard how she had pushed a man and shouted at a child in Lynn’s town centre last year.

Jessica Woods, of Shiregreen in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

Motorcyclist banned from driving after causing serious crash which left victim with broken bones

A 63-year-old motorcyclist who suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” and crashed into another bike, causing serious injuries to the rider, has been banned from driving.

Ivan Andrews, of Woodside in Lynn, caused the collision on the A149 road heading back from Hunstanton in November 2022.

On Thursday, he was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court for causing serious injury by careless driving.

Man who turned to cannabis for ‘comfort’ is disqualified after drug-driving

A man who went through a “very bad year” has been handed a disqualification after being caught drug-driving.

On October 1 last year, Jamie Ambrose, 34, of Willow Court in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was driving into the ‘no entry’ zone of St James Court in Lynn when he was pulled over by the police.

When the car stopped, officers could smell cannabis on - so they undertook a drug swipe on the Ambrose which was positive for the Class B drug.

Drug-driver with history of offences is hit with 40-month ban

A drug-driver who previously got behind the wheel while drunk has been disqualified for more than three years.

Ashley Burton, 33, of Nightingale Walk in Denver, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that Burton was convicted of drink-driving in both 2015 and 2017, meaning his sentence on this occasion must including a disqualification of at least 36 months.

22-year-old in court again after shouting and swearing at nightclub door staff

“I’ve got nothing to say,” were the words of a 22-year-old in court for shouting and swearing at nightclub door staff.

Vilius Toleikis, of Stonegate Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Crown prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on January 19 at 1.21am, Toleikis was asked to leave the Dr Thristy’s nightclub on Norfolk Street.

Chef in court after refusing to leave pub while drunk

A 21-year-old chef had very little to say about his drunken behaviour when he appeared in court.

Spencer Dawes, of Hall Farm Road in Gayton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on January 18 at 11.07pm, police were called to the Tuesday Market Place to find the defendant drunk and refusing to leave The Globe pub on their arrival.

20-year-old handed ban after drink-driving and crashing into hedge

A night out with friends has cost a newly qualified driver his licence after an appearance in court.

Finley Conway, 18, of Mill Hill in Brancaster, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on January 19, in the early hours, Conway was driving his Volkswagen Polo on Burnham Road when he came off the main highway and crashed into a hedge.