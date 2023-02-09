More than six emergency vehicles - including an air ambulance - were called to a medical emergency in Lynn this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, two ambulance officer vehicles and an East Anglian Air Ambulance to a domestic address at Purfleet Place today (Thursday).

That followed reports of a man with a medical emergency, with one patient being transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Ambulance and fire crews at Purfleet Place in Lynn

Following a call from the ambulance service at 3.23pm, one appliance from Lynn North fire also station attended to assist at the scene, close to Purfleet Quay and Bank House.

Fire services confirmed that the incident did not involve a fire.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.