Air ambulance called to man injured after falling from tree in King's Lynn

Emergency crews were called to help a man who had been injured in a fall from a tree in Lynn yesterday (Monday, January 21).

The Magpas Air Ambulance landed in the town at about 3.40pm following reports a man in his 50s had sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

Magpas Air Ambulance (2569710)

The team assessed the patient and gave him advanced pain relief at the scene – providing him with A&E level care – before airlifting him to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The man was in a stable condition upon arrival.