Air ambulance lands in north of King’s Lynn for medical emergency

By Kris Johnston
Published: 17:41, 03 June 2025

The air ambulance landed in North Lynn at the weekend during what is thought to have been a medical emergency.

The helicopter was spotted on land just off Riversway, shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

However, due to the nature of the call, the East of England Ambulance Service was unable to confirm details on the incident.

The air ambulance landed just off Riversway in North Lynn. Picture: Sarah Faulkner
“This was a call-out to a private residence so we are unable to give out details of the nature of the call,” a spokesman said.

