Eight cadets from 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets have just returned from the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing’s two day ‘Wing Field’ competitions.

The weekend was filled with exciting and challenging activities competing against the other 23 Squadrons within Norfolk and Suffolk.

Over the two days at the MOD’s Wretham camp near Thetford, the team took part in activities such as clay target shooting, raft building, orienteering, archery, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and many other activities.

From left: CWO Jack White, Cpl George Munson, Cpl Jorja Dowen, Cpl Loki Wales, Cdt Jim Seekings, Sgt Adam Sanderson, Cdt Thomas Hall (comms), Cdt Oakley Took, Cpl Amelia Whitehouse (comms), Sgt Bailey Naish, Cpl Jason Cutche (comms). Photo: MOD copyright

The final activity was a timed minibus pull, and Lynn achieved the fastest time out of all the teams.

Three additional cadets from the squadron also attended as part of the communications team, helping to relay scores and important updates between activities (which they were also able to experience), thus progressing towards their radio and cyber badges.

The ‘comms’ team is a vital component of any such weekend, and numerous other activities, ensuring that they run efficiently, and more crucially, safely.

The vehicle pull. Photo: MOD copyright

At the end of the weekend not only 42F, but all the hundreds of cadets on camp left with smiles on their faces, having thoroughly enjoyed their team building activities, and having made many new friends.