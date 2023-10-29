A group of air cadets have cleaned up a war memorial to once again reveal what was under the weathering dirt.

Having volunteered for the task on the morning of Sunday, October 15, four cadets of Lynn 42F Squadron RAF Air Cadets arrived at the war memorial near Sandringham Church and Sandringham House.

Accompanied by their Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch, their mission was to clean the memorial's lower portion and in particular its inscription which had become largely unreadable due to weathering.

The squadron’s civilian committee chairman Mike Lister was also on hand in an advisory capacity to show them how to achieve their goal without using any abrasive material but just clear water and a scrubbing brush.

A welcome break from the hard work came with a late ‘Full English’ breakfast supplied by the estate in the nearby visitor centre restaurant.

Returning refreshed to the task, the team was visited by the Rector of Sandringham Church, Reverend Canon Paul Williams, who thanked the cadets for their efforts and commentated on how much better the memorial now looked.

He said that it was a timely clean just weeks before an annual service of remembrance which will be held there on Saturday, November 9.

