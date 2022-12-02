Air Cadets all received awards for various reasons over the last two years at their presentation evening at Lynn’s Town Hall.

The awards were for things such as best cadet and best NCO of the year. Presenting the awards were the RAFA, Group Capt Wigglesworth RAF Marham, West Norfolk borough mayor, Wing Commander Jason Allan of Norfolk and Suffolk wing ATC, SQN Ldr Gail Jupe Norfolk and Suffolk ATC, Sqn Ldr Stu Geary of RAF Lakenheath and Richard Spooner.

Special awards ‘Officer Commanding Commendations’ were presented to Jules Stutchbury and Paul Edwards as they have both retired from the civics office at Lynn.

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air cadets presentation evening at King's Lynn Town Hall

Air Cadets OC Pauline Petch said: “It was a very very good event.”

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk