Air Cadets on the march to RAF Marham to mark founding

Air Cadets were welcomed on to RAF Marham for the Corps’ annual ATC Sunday Parade and church service.

Having been officially formed 77 years ago during the Second World War, on February 5, 1941, the corps’ individual squadrons all parade on the nearest Sunday to that date and attend a church service to renew their Cadet Promise.

ATC parade. Photo: MIKE LISTER

The four Squadrons, King’s Lynn 42F, Downham Market’s 1018, Fakenham’s 2534 and 1249 Squadron from Dereham, were welcomed on to RAF Marham’s base.

Altogether the squadrons musterd more than 60 cadets who, after the parade, together with proud parents filled the base church to capacity.

The salute was taken by RAF Marham’s Base Commander, Group Captain ‘Cab’ Townsend ADC MA RAF.

He also addressed the cadets during the service which was conducted by the Reverend (Squadron Leader) Geoffrey Firth.

The sermon was given by Reverend (Flight Lieutenant) Chrissie Lacey

Following the official proceedings all present, were welcomed into the chaplaincy centre for refreshments where the cadets had the opportunity to meet informally with the Station Commander.