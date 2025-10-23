A group of air cadets and staff took on a walking challenge to raise money for charity while taking in some wonderful sights.

42F RAF Air Cadets set out to walk from Downham to their hometown of Lynn, along the banks of the River Great Ouse.

They were set off from Lynn Railway Station on a replacement bus by the deputy West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Steve Bearshaw, and were met at Downham by the mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen, and his dog Vin - who accompanied them for the start of the walk.

West Norfolk mayor, Andy Bullen, greeted the cadets in Downham as they started their walk

The mayor’s father, Geoff Bullen, was the first cadet to sign up when it was first formed in 1938, with Lynn being given the F in its title as a founder squadron. It was originally known as the ‘Air Defence Cadet Corps’, later becoming the ‘Air Training Corps’.

Geoff eventually joined the RAF, training in the USA and Canada as a bomber pilot flying Sterling aircraft and being employed to tow Horsa gliders for both D-Day and Arnhem.

Carrying the charity standard, the group made their way along the riverbank in almost perfect conditions and had a very welcome stop at the Crown and Anchor pub in Wiggenhall St Germans, which provided the cadets with squash and bacon rolls.

The air cadets got a railway replacement bus to Downham, where they started their walk

The final stretch took the group over the Tail Sluice and from there on to Palm Paper and the South Quay - and they raised just under £600 for the mayor’s chosen charities.

Anyone wishing to support the charity can do so by going to the group's JustGiving page.