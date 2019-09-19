Air cadets to take part in Freedom of the Borough parade in King's Lynn

Cadets from 42F Squadron Air Training Corps will exercise their Freedom of the Borough with a parade through Lynn on Sunday.

The mayor is urging local residents to come along and support them during the event.

42F King’s Lynn ATC will parade from the town hall to the Tuesday Market Place, where an inspection and march will take place.

42F (King's Lynn) Squadron Air Training Corps exercise their Freedom of the Borough with a parade in King's Staithe Square in 2015. Borough Mayor Colin Manning inspects the cadets.

They will then parade back through the town with the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Band and return to the town hall where the parade will be dismissed.

The parade will form at the town hall at 11.35am and cadets will be in position for inspection in the Tuesday Market Place at 11.55am.

At midday, West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson will inspect the cadets accompanied by Wing Commander D Miller RAFAC, Officer Commanding, Norfolk and Suffolk Wing ATC.

The 42F King’s Lynn ATC were granted the Freedom of the Borough in 2015, and the parade marks the third time they will exercise their right.

It allows personnel to march through the town with ‘bayonets fixed, colours flying and bands playing’.

Today, the parade has become an opportunity for local people to show their support for their local cadet force and its young people.

A reception for the cadets, staff, committee members and invited guests will be held afterwards at the town hall.