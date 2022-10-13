Air Force colonels from America were given a tour of Lynn in a bid for them to feel more at home in the area.

West Norfolk Mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, took the pilots, who have lived in West Norfolk for roughly one year now, on a walk through town with local historian Paul Richards.

Col Jacobus and Col Daniel Harris of RAF Mildenhall, as well as Col Paul Townsend of RAF Lakenheath, were in attendance with their wives.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge, consort Dennis Bambridge (right),and Dr Paul Richards gave a tour to the American Air Force pilots

“They come to events at the Minster, but I was aware from chatting to them that they didn’t know King’s Lynn very well,” Cllr Bambridge said.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for them to see a bit more of King’s Lynn and the town hall, which they did.”