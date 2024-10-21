An alcoholic was caught stealing booze from a discount store shortly after being released from prison.

Danny Clark, 38, of Littleport Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

On June 18, police officers witnessed him shouting and swearing while exiting a shop on High Street at 2pm in the afternoon.

Alcoholic Danny Clark committed his offences in Lynn town centre

They told him to stop, but he replied by telling them to “f**k off” and referred to them as “c**ts”.

Then, on August 25, Clark stole two cans of alcohol from QD Stores in the town centre. He was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on the same day - but not before he had finished the drinks.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said that Clark - who had committed 134 previous offences - was on post-sentence supervision after a recent spell in jail.

She said he committed the theft shortly after being released.

“One of the problems Mr Clark has is a long term dependency on alcohol,” Ms Muir said.

“He has been alcohol-dependent for some time.”

However, she said that despite having a “difficult lifestyle”, Clark now has his own accommodation, which will allow him to drink inside rather than in public.

Magistrates fined him £40, while he will also pay a £16 victim surcharge and £4.50 in compensation to QD - but no court costs due to his means.