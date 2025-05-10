A harmonica-playing alcoholic threatened to smash up a town centre shop after claiming it was selling his daughter’s stolen bike.

David Greeves, 49, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted threatening to damage property.

The court heard that Greeves, who walked into the court drunk while attempting to play the harmonica, made threats to a member of staff at Cash Converters in Lynn on April 17.

Greeves made threats to the worker at Cash Converters in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He had told staff that he believed they were selling his daughter’s stolen bike.

The shop worker tried to reason with him, but Greeves began making threats and said he “couldn’t give a f**k” because “that was his little girl’s bike”.

He then threatened to smash up the front of the “f*****g shop”.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Alison Muir told the court that Greeves is an alcoholic with numerous health conditions.

Ms Muir said: “He now actually lives at the night shelter in Lynn - his house has been boarded up.

“He went into the shop. It was his bike that he had purchased previously.

“He was upset that it was being sold again. He accepts that he should not have used the language that he did.

“All of his previous convictions are alcohol-related.”

Greeves was ordered to pay £20 in compensation to the shop worker.

As he was leaving the dock, Greeves assured magistrates that he would go and apologise to the staff member.