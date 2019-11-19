Alderman to be honoured with new plaque marking completion of King's Lynn development

A memorial to Alderman Frederick George Jackson, who was the driving force behind a former community special school, is set to be unveiled in Lynn tomorrow.

The plaque, at Marsh Lane Orchard, will name the orchard after Alderman Jackson and dedicate it to his memory.

It is being unveiled at 1pm to mark the completion of the first development within West Norfolk Council’s major housing project.

Alderman Jackson was the driving force behind the development and evolution of the Alderman Jackson School – formerly known as the Comprehensive Training Centre – which was a community special school for young people and children aged two to 19 with particular needs.

In recognition of his work, the centre was named after him when it was taken over by the education department in 1971. The school closed in 2009.

West Norfolk mayor Geoffrey Hipperson said: “We have received requests to ensure that Alderman Jackson’s memory was honoured in some way.

“As this orchard is adjacent to the site of the former school, it felt fitting that the orchard was dedicated to his memory.”

The Marsh Lane development, known as Orchard Place, was the first of five development sites across the Marsh Lane and Lynnsport area, to create 373 homes.

The major housing project has brought other improvements, including the new link road Lynnsport Way, improved parking facilities and an enhanced play area at Lynnsport, two new hockey pitches and four new tennis courts.

Other associated improvements include the National Lottery Heritage Fund Hidden Heritage of the Gaywood River Project, and work to the Gaywood Community Centre.

The Marsh Lane development is expected to be complete by the end of this month, while construction on the other sites at Lynnsport are ongoing.