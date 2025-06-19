Aldi bosses are “actively looking” at building a new supermarket in Lynn.

Last month, the supermarket giant reached out to the public to help identify the best locations for new stores across Norfolk.

It has now analysed thousands of suggestions to help shape its search for the years ahead.

Aldi is ‘actively looking’ at building another supermarket in Lynn. Picture: Aldi UK

“The priority area in Norfolk where the supermarket is actively looking is Lynn,” a spokesperson said.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: "We want to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and that means opening new stores in the communities that need them most.

“The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest, and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores."

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location would be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi currently has one store in Lynn and there are ongoing plans for another, while there are also supermarkets in the likes of Fakenham.