Aldi brings forward closure of King's Lynn store for revamp

The planned closure of a Lynn supermarket for major refurbishment work has been brought forward.

Discount retailer Aldi has today confirmed its premises in Queen Mary Road, Gaywood, will shut at 6pm this Friday, nearly 48 hours earlier than originally planned.

Officials say the store is still due to re-open as scheduled on Thursday, March 18.

The Aldi store in Gaywood.. (44615424)

The closure period was initially planned to run from the end of trading hours on Sunday.