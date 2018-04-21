Ale lovers say Ferry Lane Social Club is best in the West

West Norfolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) has named the Ferry Lane Social Club in Lynn as its branch club of the year.

Chairman of West Norfolk CAMRA Steve Barker, who presented an award to club director Phil Piggott, has praised the quality of beers on offer at the club, saying it is a “reflection of the commitment of all involved in the running of the club”.

A spokesman said: “Despite operating in its new guise for only just under a year, the Ferry Lane Social Club in King’s Lynn has been recognised for its success.

“Mr Barker also referred to the loyalty of the club’s members.

“He noted how the club hosts a number of different groups and appeals to a wide cross section of people.”

Receiving the award, Phil Piggott, director of the club, thanked the branch for its recognition and paid tribute to the staff, Nikki and Sue, as well as to the members who always take an interest in the beers on offer.

Pictured above, chairman of West Norfolk CAMRA Steve Barker presenting Phil Piggott with a certificate, alongside West Norfolk CAMRA and Ferry Lane Social Club members.

Pictured: SUBMITTED.