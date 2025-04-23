A Lynn student who achieved four A*s at A-Level had the honour of meeting the King and being awarded the Royal Gold Medal.

Alex Lu, a former student at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy (KES), has since gone on to study computer science at Christ’s College at the University of Cambridge.

Alex’s exceptional achievement last year at the school was recognised when he was invited to Sandringham House alongside his family and head teacher, Darren Hollingsworth.

Alex Lu at Sandringham with principal Darren Hollingsworth with his royal gold medal

On top of this, Alex also received the Royal Gold Medal, something that is only handed out to the top-achieving pupil at the historic Lynn school.

He was described by staff at the school as having a “willingness to help others” while busy studying himself.

Assistant principal Alistair White said: “Alex has been an outstanding student of KES Academy Sixth Form. He is extremely able academically, and this, combined with his excellent work ethic, contributed to fantastic A-Level results.

“This is particularly impressive given that Alex studied further mathematics independently and achieved his A* grade in this subject without any lessons being taught.”

On top of his perfect grades, Alex also went out of his way to help his peers academically.

Mr White added: “Despite the demands of studying four A-Levels, Alex could often be found in the study room helping other sixth form students improve their understanding. This considerate nature and good sense of humour ensured that he was popular with both staff and students.”

Awarding the Royal Gold Medal has been a long-standing tradition at KES, with the first medal being awarded to a H Bristow in 1865.