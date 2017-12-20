Alive Leisure’s festive activities in Downham Market and King’s Lynn

Alive Leisure has plenty of activities to keep your little ones active over this festive season.

The popular Swimming Passports are back – for your family to enjoy unlimited festive swimming in the general sessions at Alive St James and Alive Downham Leisure, for only an amazing £5 per passport! The passports are valid from today (Wednesday, December 20) until Monday, January 3, for under 16’s only.

Alive Lynnsport has a breakfast club on Thursday, December 21 from 8am to 10am.

This will include cereal and fruit juice and there will be time for time to play board games, Subbuteo and Nintendo Wii.

The Holiday Clubs at Lynnsport over Christmas offer Multisports on Wednesday, December 20; Festive Football on Thursday, December 21; and an Activity day (including playing lots of different games and watching movies) on Thursday, December 22, so get your children booked in so you know they’re safe when you go to work or just pop into town to get the Christmas Shopping finished!

There will be some jam-packed games and activities at Alive Adventures at Alive Oasis for children aged 10 and under (under 142cm tall), open daily excluding December 24-26 and January 1.

Lastly fun in-house Panto Jack and the Beanstalk is currently running (link below) and Alive Leisure still has tickets available so come along and join in the fun and laughter in this ‘Giant of a Pantomime’!

For more information:

https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/childrens/jack-the-beanstalk/

For any further information or to book any of the above please contact the relevant centre or see the website www.aliveleisure.co.uk