Alive West Norfolk leisure centres reopening date and new measures announced
Published: 06:00, 17 July 2020
Alive West Norfolk has announced its leisure centres will be reopening next weekend with new procedures in place due to Covid-19.
From Saturday, July 25, Alive will be welcoming people back to its swimming pools and gyms.
However, in order to control capacity, users will have to book online in advance. People can book online up to seven days in advance of opening via the Alive West Norfolk website.
