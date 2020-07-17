Home   News   Article

Alive West Norfolk leisure centres reopening date and new measures announced

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 17 July 2020

Alive West Norfolk has announced its leisure centres will be reopening next weekend with new procedures in place due to Covid-19.

From Saturday, July 25, Alive will be welcoming people back to its swimming pools and gyms.

However, in order to control capacity, users will have to book online in advance. People can book online up to seven days in advance of opening via the Alive West Norfolk website.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE