All aboard as King’s Lynn floating restaurant plans to be heards

A floating restaurant could become the latest addition to one of Lynn’s most historic areas if plans are given the green light.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee are to hear proposals for a new venue on Purfleet Quay at a meeting on Tuesday next week.

The plans, which have been submitted by West Norfolk Council, would see the change of use of the Outer Purfleet area for the mooring of a ship for restaurant and entertainment use.

The application proposes the installation of piling and ancillary accommodation for the ship’s crew, while the adjacent area of Purfleet Quay would become an outdoor seating area.

Reports to the committee say the Outer Purfleet is “currently underutilised” and is surrounded by “many heritage assets”, including Custom House and Bank House.

“The proposal would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of this part of the King’s Lynn Conservation Area, support the existing tourist and visitor economy and would not result in any significant harm to the setting of adjacent heritage assets,” it adds.

“Furthermore, there would not be any significant detrimental impact to residential amenity, flood risk or highway safety.”

King’s Lynn Civic Society said it was “cautiously supportive” of the application, but would want more information, in particular regarding the construction and operational impacts of the setting.

“We are somewhat concerned about the size of the proposed craft – which at 50m long and 30m high will certainly become a dominant feature in the square.”

A total of seven letters of objection were received by the council, which raise a number of concerns including noise, detraction from the local surroundings and waste.

One comment says: “There must be a better use of this historic area other than another eatery.

“We are well served with local eateries all within a short distance of the quayside, why would we need another eatery on the quay? Already restaurants in the area struggle to make a profit.”

However, West Norfolk Council’s conservation officer said: “I have been involved with early discussions about this scheme and I do see potential for making better use of our wonderful water front.

“There were ships in the Outer Purfleet until the early 1960s and I think that mooring a vessel there as an attraction could work very well.”

Officers have recommended approving the application, which is due to be heard by the committee on Tuesday, May 8.