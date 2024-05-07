Pupils from Gaywood Primary School swap classroom for station during Bure Valley Railway
Published: 16:28, 07 May 2024
Pupils from a West Norfolk school swapped the classroom for a station when they spent a day at Bure Valley Railway.
The Year 5 pupils from Gaywood Primary School had been studying the effects of the Industrial Revolution.
The topic was brought vividly to life when they visited the heritage railway, which runs narrow-gauge steam trains daily between stations at Aylsham and Wroxham.