Pupils from a West Norfolk school swapped the classroom for a station when they spent a day at Bure Valley Railway.

The Year 5 pupils from Gaywood Primary School had been studying the effects of the Industrial Revolution.

The topic was brought vividly to life when they visited the heritage railway, which runs narrow-gauge steam trains daily between stations at Aylsham and Wroxham.

Pupils enjoyed a ride on the train at Bure Valley

Pupils got to take a closer look at some of the engines

Gaywood pupils got to learn more about the Industrial Revolution

