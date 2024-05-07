Home   News   Article

Pupils from Gaywood Primary School swap classroom for station during Bure Valley Railway

By Lucy Carter
Published: 16:28, 07 May 2024

Pupils from a West Norfolk school swapped the classroom for a station when they spent a day at Bure Valley Railway.

The Year 5 pupils from Gaywood Primary School had been studying the effects of the Industrial Revolution.

The topic was brought vividly to life when they visited the heritage railway, which runs narrow-gauge steam trains daily between stations at Aylsham and Wroxham.

Pupils enjoyed a ride on the train at Bure Valley
Pupils got to take a closer look at some of the engines
Gaywood pupils got to learn more about the Industrial Revolution
Pupils got to take a closer look at some of the engines
Pupils lining up to board the train at Bure Valley Railway
