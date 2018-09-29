All-day Seahenge celebration in King's Lynn

Rediscovered Bronze Age timber circle. (4455513)

An all-day event to celebrate a Bronze Age timber circle which was rediscovered in Holme 20 years ago is being held in Lynn.

The Bronze Age timber circle, named Seahenge, was rediscovered by John Lorimer in 1998 before becoming a permanent exhibition in Lynn Museum 10 years later.

Now 20 years on, an all-day event is being held at Marriott’s Warehouse and Lynn Museum on Saturday, November 10 to celebrate this double anniversary.

The event will be opened by Francis Pryor, an archaeologist famous for his appearance on Channel 4’s Time Team.

Curator of Lynn Museum, Oliver Bone said: “It is a tremendous privilege for us to have had the original monument here at the museum for the last 10 years.

“Seahenge 2018 offers us the opportunity to share the stories surrounding its discovery, preservation and significance in a novel forum.

“It will be wonderful to hear directly from those involved in the initial identification of the site, as well as those involved in interpreting the academic research for members of the public.”

Visitors will hear from keynote speakers at Marriott’s Warehouse on a range of topics including the original discovery, excavation, research and exhibition installation.

They will also gain an insight into ongoing research of other historic structures discovered on the same beach.

At Lynn Museum there will be an opportunity to take part in object handling sessions and to meet John Lorimer, credited with bringing Seahenge to the attention of the academic community.

To support the conference, a guided walk around the area where Seahenge was discovered will take place on the Thursday immediately before the conference.

For more information about the conference on Saturday, November 10 and to book tickets, visit www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/lynn-museum/whats-on/seahenge-2018.

And to book onto the guided walk, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/seahenge-circular-walk-tickets-50636348682.