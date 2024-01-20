A musical group has presented a cheque to a good cause after spending a year raising money.

Members of Sirens At The Helm, an all-female shanty crew, appeared at Dersingham's St Nicholas Church to visit volunteers of Baby Basics who support vulnerable mothers and babies.

After performing a few shanties, the ladies handed coordinator Maggie Anderson a cheque for £700.

Maggie Anderson (left) receiving cheque from Sarah Ward (right)

Although the music group formed just under a year ago, they have been busy singing at festivals, pubs churches and various other functions in Norfolk, where they collected funds.

The crew of around 25 decided that Baby Basics was a “very deserving first choice” when it came to finding a cause to support for the year.

Mariana Koziol, one of the founder members of Sirens at the Helm, said: "I think we can be very proud of our efforts especially considering the relatively short time we've been going."

Recommended to those in need by midwives, health visitors and other professional bodies, the charity offers a helping hand to people at risk such as teenage mums and women who are fleeing domestic abuse.

Maggie said: “The donation of £700 is absolutely awesome and will make a huge difference to how we can support the families in need who are referred to us locally."