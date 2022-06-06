The first Jubilee baby was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn on June 2 at 1.17am.

Matthew Thomas and Gemma Schultz are proud parents to Louie James Alfred Thomas, who was born four weeks early.

Louie, who shares a name with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis, weighed a healthy five pounds eleven ounces.

Little Louie James Alfred Thomas was born at the QEH, 4 weeks early, just in time for the Platinum Jubilee (57118691)

He is pictured at the QEH next to a cardboard cutout of the Queen wearing a lime green suit- similar to the one she wore when she greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace at the weekend.