All hail Louie! The first Platinum Jubilee baby born at the QEH in King's Lynn gives homage to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 11:33, 06 June 2022
 Published: 11:33, 06 June 2022

The first Jubilee baby was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn on June 2 at 1.17am.

Matthew Thomas and Gemma Schultz are proud parents to Louie James Alfred Thomas, who was born four weeks early.

Louie, who shares a name with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis, weighed a healthy five pounds eleven ounces.

Little Louie James Alfred Thomas was born at the QEH, 4 weeks early, just in time for the Platinum Jubilee (57118691)

He is pictured at the QEH next to a cardboard cutout of the Queen wearing a lime green suit- similar to the one she wore when she greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace at the weekend.

