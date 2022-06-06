All hail Louie! The first Platinum Jubilee baby born at the QEH in King's Lynn gives homage to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis
Published: 11:33, 06 June 2022
| Updated: 11:34, 06 June 2022
The first Jubilee baby was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn on June 2 at 1.17am.
Matthew Thomas and Gemma Schultz are proud parents to Louie James Alfred Thomas, who was born four weeks early.
Louie, who shares a name with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis, weighed a healthy five pounds eleven ounces.
He is pictured at the QEH next to a cardboard cutout of the Queen wearing a lime green suit- similar to the one she wore when she greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace at the weekend.