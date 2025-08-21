In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, Chris Hornby looks back at August business stories…

August 2016: Hannah Sweeney is the new proprietor of her own restaurant in Downham’s High Street and is pictured here with Nathan Kennedy (centre) and Sam Self. Sweeneys was formerly known as Palmers and run by Pat and Deb Palmer for 16 years before taking over as landlords at the Hare Arms in Stow Bardolph.

August 2016: Fakenham-based building company Grocott and Murfit Ltd has won prestigious awards recognising outstanding workmanship in the design and construction of a bungalow in Swaffham. Jody Murfit, left and Daniel Grocott are pictured at the Fakenham office with their awards.

August 2016: West Norfolk Borough Mayor and Mayoress, David and Linda Whitby, cut the ribbon to officially open Indian Spice on Lynn’s Railway Road, joined by staff members of the new restaurant.

August 2016: Waggtails boarding kennels, established at Tattersett after diversifying the use of farm buildings, celebrated its 30th anniversary. Mother and daughter Shirley and Fiona Wagg built up the business over the decades, acquiring an extensive customer base.

August 2016: Personal trainer and fitness instructor Roy Packham was celebrating the success of his first year in business at his Feltwell studio with a healthy and expanding client base. His fitness studio is in what was formerly a car showroom beside Central Garage in the High Street.

August 2013: A prominent site at Southgates in Lynn is officially back in business with the opening of Love Cars, stocking an extensive range of second-hand vehicles. Reuben Cunningham is running the business which is based on the former petrol forecourt previously occupied by Chariot’s of King’s Lynn.

August 2013: Staff and customers at the Co-op store in Wesley Road, Terrington St Clement, have raised £1,000 to buy vital heart resuscitation equipment. The fundraising included cake sales, raffles and a Wimbledon Weekend when cakes and desserts made with strawberries were sold. Jamie Heywood of St John Ambulance presents the heart defibrillator to staff (from left) Faye Poynter, Jo Butler-Eldridge (duty manager), Steph Dye (duty manager) and Julie High.

August 2013: David and Louise Auker, owners of David Auker Jewellery in Norfolk Street, Lynn, donated charity cheques after being named winners of KL.FM’s annual balloon race. They are pictured with KL.FM presenter Simon Rowe and the Super Trooper Bear. The charities chosen by the couple were Papworth Hospital and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, each receiving £625.

August 2017: Audi King’s Lynn was one of the main sponsors for the Luke Johnson invitational golf day at Lynn Golf Club. Luke (left) is pictured with Fraser Burdett, head of business at the Audi business. A delighted Johnson praised all the sponsors as he welcomed 20 teams to his third golf day, which raised in the region of £6,000 for charity.

August 2017: Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed a summer fun day at the Downham business of A. T. Johnson. There were games for children and adults, face painting and competitions throughout the day, with gift bags being handed out to some of the visitors. Members of staff are pictured with some of the visitors.

