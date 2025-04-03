In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back to events that happened in April 2013 and 2015…

April 2013: Lynn’s Cycle Response Paramedic Unit was left with limited supplies of oxygen after thieves raided the stores at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Paramedic Paul Chittock holds a small oxygen cylinder used on the bike and PC Sarah Chandler is next to the damaged locker from where the cylinders were stolen.

Three retained Downham firefighters, with more than 80 years’ combined service between them, face the Lynn News camera following their retirement. From left are Steve Manney (28 years), Steve Hibbitt (30) and Derek Bowman (25).

April 2013: A £2.3 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund secured the future of Lynn’s St Nicholas’ Chapel – as an arts venue for the whole area. It meant work could start on the renovation project, and celebrating the news are Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel (from left) Adrian Parker, Roger Edwards and Brian Chase.

April 2013: Norfolk Hospice Tapping House chief executive Richard Shaw welcomes the news of a £500,000 grant from the Department of Health for the £3.3 million new centre at Hillington, with building work getting underway at the Wheatfields site.

April 2013: This was the scene at Lynn and District RAF Association annual dinner. Wing Commander Ken Wallis (96), who served 25 years in the RAF flying with Bomber Command, was the guest speaker and shakes hands with fellow Wing Commander and president of the association Vic Stapley. Behind are, from left, Roger Broscomb, Mac Tucker and Michael Forster the association honorary secretary.

April 2015: A new gym and converting a double decker to a mobile youth club were just two of the projects making progress at North Lynn Discovery Centre. Jimmy Yallop and his team had been busy converting a former visitor centre into Baggy Ts private gym, along with a sensory room.

April 2015: Despite overcast weather, drinkers along the coast were given something to smile about on Easter Monday when the King’s Morris donned their bells and hats to entertain at Snettisham Rose and Crown. The Lynn group also visited Norfolk Lavender in Heacham and the Lifeboat Inn at Thornham.

April 2015: Members of all the churches in Hunstanton gather at St Edmund’s Parish Church for the annual walk of witness around the town on Good Friday.

April 2015: Pantomime fun in April? Oh yes there was as the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company prepared to put on their spring production Sleeping Beauty at Lynn Corn Exchange. Pictured are some of the cast relaxing before the first of the three shows.

April 2015: Where’s our bus? Fed-up Wimbotsham residents at the bus shelter on the village green. Some £7,000 had been spent on the bus stop a few years previously, but in 2014 the service suddenly stopped calling at The Green, which meant pensioners and parents with prams had to struggle up the hill to Lynn Road to catch the 37 Norfolk Green service.