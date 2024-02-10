In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News…

All Our Yesterdays: February good causes

February 2014: Youngsters from Mr Bees Holiday Club at Lynn took part in a sponsored charity walk around the sports field at Springwood High School during the half term holiday. They were raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2006: Dersingham residents had the lion’s share of fun in the first event to be held by the new village holiday activities committee. A coffee morning and car boot sale at the recreation ground saw the introduction of a new lion mascot for the village. In this picture are, from left, parish council chairman Tony Bubb and the clerk Sarah Bristow, Kurtis-Ross Green, committee chairman and parish councillor David Benn (in the costume), and committee members Jimmy Hornigold and Sandra Green. Funds raised at the event were put towards children’s events to be held in the summer holidays.

Lynn News Photograph From The Archive Files

February 2001: Members of the Hospital Entertainment and Amateur Dramatic Society (Heads) at Lynn’s QEH, are pictured at a dress rehearsal for their first-ever pantomime. Cinder’s Fella, a comedy based loosely on the classic Cinderella, had been written by group member John Giller (centre in the back row) and it had been decided that any money raised would go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s new cancer unit. The panto was staged over two nights at Hunstanton Town Hall.

Lynn News Photograph From The Archive Files

February 2004: Staff at Lynn’s High Street McDonald’s sold badges and also used collection boxes to raise more than £1,800 in 12 months for Macmillan Cancer Care. Presenting the cheque to Jessica Wright, the charity’s Norfolk community fundraiser (right) are, from left, managers Clare Wood and Philip Paddy and hostess Carol Wood.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2004: Enterprising eight-year-old Nicholas Jennett from Barroway Drove emptied his bedroom to find toys and books to sell at a bring-and-buy sale he organised for Blue Peter. Together with a craft fair also held at the village hall, £78.72 was raised for Mencap.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2004: A £2,000 spirometer, a computerised machine which measures a patient’s lung capacity, was presented to the Gayton Road Health Centre in Gaywood. It was bought for the surgery by the Friends of the health centre. Sister Sheila Cetti (left) receives the spirometer from Linda Lovell (centre) watched by (from left) Mary Gant, Miriam Barnett, Lyn Watts, John Bolton Betty Blade and Sally Fretwell.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2014: South Wootton charity champion Gary Quinlan’s donation of £4,700 – after completing a 60-mile bike ride from Lynn to Wells in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care – pushed his fundraising total to more than £85,000 in around 15 months. Also in the picture, from left, are Gloria Fenton, Marie Jackson, Howard Moore and Pat Simpson.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2014: Generous pupils from Lynn’s King Edward VII High School held a non-uniform day and raised £211.16 for the Sue Ryder’s Febru-hairy campaign. Josh Murray presents the cheque to Sally Teal from the charity.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2012: Sponsored rowers were invited to support the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Healthy Hearts Campaign at LSA Fitness – and beat the time set for a 500m row by fitness instructors Matt Chapman (left) in one minute 40 seconds and Ben Gage in one minute 53 seconds.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk