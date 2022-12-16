Today we can reveal all the finalists for next year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

Our sincere congratulations to all 32 finalists across the 11 categories on offer. You will shortly be contacted by judges to arrange interviews.

So without further ado, here are your finalists for the 2023 Mayor’s Business Awards.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards, in Association with The Lynn News.

Mayor’s Business of the Year: Baytree Hilgay Limited, JD Cooling Systems Limited and Recipharm.

Small Business of the Year: East Coast Signs, Promenade Leisure (Hunstanton) Limited and WhatAHoot.

Businessperson of the Year: James Covell- King’s Lynn Construction Limited, Jane Cole- Pole Perfect Fitness and Lisa Staples- Tipsy Teapot.

Business Innovation: Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Limited and Promenade Leisure Company (Hunstanton) Limited.

Apprentice/ trainee of the Year: Ellen Skerritt, GH Hair Design and Molly Todd- SJP Solicitors.

Customer Care: GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Limited and Just4You Fitness.

Independent Retailer: Ikon Fashions Limited, The Bottom Drawer Bridal and The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Employee of the Year: Chelsey Keane- The Norfolk Deli, Joe Chandler- Constructionarium and Lindsey Bavin- True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

King’s Lynn Champion: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner and WhataHoot.

Environmental Champion: Greenyard Frozen UK Limited, Mickram Limited and Southgate Packaging.

Well done to all the names listed above, and we look forward to seeing you all at the awards ceremony on Friday, March 3 2023!