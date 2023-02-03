Fun-lovers will soon be able to enjoy all the fun of the fair as Lynn’s popular Mart returns this month – the first recognised fair in the Showmen’s season.

The historic fair will be in the Tuesday Market Place where families will be able to enjoy the rides and atmosphere during half-term following the official opening ceremony.

Donald Gray has been the chief steward at Lynn Mart since 2000 and is, this year, stepping down permanently from the role.

He said: “There will be all the normal thrill rides such as the dodgems and from Lynn the Mart moves on to Wisbech.”

The Mart will be open between February 14-25 with children’s day on Wednesday, February 15 when all rides will be £1.50.