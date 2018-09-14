Lynn News

All the fun of the fair in Sandringham

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 09:11, 14 September 2018
Sandringham Country fair. Pictured Horseboarding event.. (4051406)
From horseboarding to falconry arena and static displays, there was something for everyone at this year’s Sandringham Game and Country Fair.

Those who attended were invited to take part in a range of activities including chainsaw carving, shooting, making traditional working crafts and viewing steam and vintage vehicles.

Youngsters could join Fiery Jack’s Games Emporium as well as try a variety of different foods. Pictured above, a competitor taking part in Sandringham Game and Country Fair’s horseboarding.

