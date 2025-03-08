Web design and marketing consultants Steele Media and ready-to-heat rice factory Mars Food & Nutrition were the big winners at the 36th West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards on Friday evening.

Steele Media, of Estuary Road in Lynn, was crowned Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council) while Mars, of Hansa Road in Lynn, scooped the Environmental Champion accolade (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council) and also saw employee Conor Clark scoop the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year prize (Greenyard Frozen).

The event, held at The Corn Exchange in Lynn and organised by the Lynn News, also saw success for the village of Watlington, with Emily Phipps of The Angel winning Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co) and Watatunga Wildlife Reserve winning the Leisure and Tourism category (Fraser Dawbarns).

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland, front centre, with all the winners at the 2025 Mayor's Business Awards

Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon) was Smartlift Bulk Packaging of Terrington St Clement, the Business Innovation award (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar) went to GH Hair Design of St Ann's Fort, Lynn, and King’s Lynn Residential Care Home of Kettlewell Lane scooped the Customer Care prize (My House Online).

The Independent Retailer award (Complete Commercial Finance) went to The Norfolk Deli of Hunstanton, Employee of the Year (Mars) was Livvi Hodges from the College of West Anglia and King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn BID) went to Kip McGrath of Albion Street in Lynn.

The evening was introduced by Lynn News and Your Local Paper group editor Jeremy Ransome, with Simon Ring, deputy leader of main sponsor West Norfolk Council, also taking to the stage before the event was hosted by former BBC Radio presenter Melvyn Prior and closed by borough mayor Cllr Paul Bland.

A collection on the night for the mayor’s two favoured charities - Lynn Sea Cadets and True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum - raised £901.

See our website throughout the day on Monday for pictures and reactions and get a copy of next Friday’s Lynn News for a 16-page souvenir pull-out.