All of Wilko’s stores across the UK are set to close this year as a rescue deal fell through.

It has been reported that all 408 stores are to close with the loss of more than 12,000 jobs in early October.

It was announced last week that 52 shops are set to close this week. The Lynn store on New Conduit Street was not on the list released.

The Wilko store in King's Lynn

The rescue deal proposed by the owner of HMV in the UK and Toys R Us in Canada to take over half of Wilko’s stores failed as rising costs complicated the bidding.

It was said that no bidders were interested in running the chain under Wilko's name, although some were interested in rebranding their stores.

B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko's shops in a deal worth £13m.

Wilko’s two big warehouses in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and Newport, Wales, are to close next Friday.