With just days to go, thousands of runners of all abilities and ages are getting ready for the annual return of the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Taking place this Sunday, the event is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of local and national charities.

As part of the event, runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities. This year’s partner charities include; the the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, The Purfleet Trust, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Lynn – Dementia Care Appeal, Break and the 8:56 Foundation.

The start of GEAR 10K in King's Lynn last year

Also taking place on the same day is the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge. Sitting alongside the main event of the day, the newly branded ‘Team Challenge’ is open to teams of at least five members.

The Team Challenge will see teams battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge champions. Rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will also run on the same day. Featuring a 1.9km route for children aged 6+, children of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to take part, including those with disabilities and any other special considerations.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “We are really looking forward to the return of the Recipharm GEAR 10K, Team Challenge and Mini GEAR.

“A firm favourite in the region’s sporting calendar, the day is set to be a fantastic day of running and fundraising for all those involved.

“We look forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to the start line. Whether they are running for a charity close to their heart or for their own personal challenge, we hope everyone taking part in this year’s event has a memorable and enjoyable race day experience.”

Organisers are encouraging those with any special considerations to get in touch in order to facilitate all to have the best experience on the day.

Each finisher will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR medal, and all finishers under 18 will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR finisher t-shirt.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, the East Anglia’s Children Hospices.

East Anglia’s Children Hospices support families and care for children and young people with life threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. The Hospices offer family-centred, needs-led approach to care, ensuring all of the needs of the children and young people we care for are met - whether psychological, physical, emotional, social or spiritual.

The 10K race will start at 9.30am on the Tuesday Market Place and will finish outside the Corn Exchange.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will start at 11.45am at the Corn Exchange and will finish outside Tuesday Market Place.

A number of roads in Lynn town centre will be closed or have restricted access during the run.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.30am and 4pm on Sunday.

It will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including London Road, Boal Street and King Street from 4.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

Road closures will begin at 4.30am around the start/finish line on the Tuesday Market Place.

The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 8.30am including: King Street, Purfleet Place, South Quay, Boal Street, Church Street, Saturday Market Place, High Street, Norfolk Street, Tower Street, St James Street, Stonegate Street, Milfleet, St James Road, London Road, Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road.

The final closure on route will be reopened for 1pm with London Road and Clenchwarton Road reopened for 11.15am – 11.30am.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit https://www.runforall.com/media/4pmfni24/2023-gear-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

Leading global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Recipharm (previously known as Bespak Europe Ltd), has built on its longstanding support of the event by once again becoming title sponsor of all three events.

The naming of Recipharm as the event’s title sponsors follows years of successful sponsorship of the event by the company, and forms a vital part of Recipharm’s wider aims to support the local community, increase participation in sports, as well as promoting good health and wellbeing.

The Recipharm GEAR 10K is supported by West Norfolk Council, Alive, Coopah, Radio West Norfolk, Shokz, Your Local Paper, High 5, Arla Protein and Marathon Photos.

Entries are still open and potential participants can go to www.runforall.com to enter.

