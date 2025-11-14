A man accused of stealing alcohol, chocolates and groceries has been bailed until the new year.

Earlier this week, Corben Mortimer, 23, of Dawber Close in Gaywood, was charged with five counts of retail theft – all dating between November 5-9.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, having been remanded in custody by police overnight.

Corben Mortimer will return to Lynn Magistrates' Court in January

Mortimer, whose alleged thefts all took place at supermarkets, has now been released on bail until his next hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

He has conditions not to enter any retail premises except Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate.