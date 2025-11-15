A man accused of a number of sex offences against girls as young as ten is set to face trial this month.

Carl Louro, 42, of Bagge Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and entered no plea to a number of charges.

They include three counts of inciting girls to engage in sexual activity, the youngest being aged ten, as well as three counts of sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16, and one of possessing indecent images of a child.

Carl Louro appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

The court heard how, between January 1, 2023 and October 10 2023, Louro allegedly had inappropriate contact with children after obtaining their phone numbers.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction over the matter, meaning the case will now be sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 27 for trial.

Bail conditions are in place until the hearing, preventing Louro from entering certain addresses or contacting the victims.

He is also not allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18.

If convicted, Louro could face five years in prison.

