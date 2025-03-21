Police investigating the disappearance of 54-year-old Maris Ile have concluded their search of an allotment site in North Lynn.

Maris was reported missing on November 23 last year. Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries over time led them to believe he has come to harm.

Five people arrested on March 11 on suspicion of murder remain on police bail until June 11.

Police were seen at the North Lynn allotments last Friday evening. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "The searches in the allotments at the allotments in North Lynn have now concluded.

"Whilst we have not found anything that's immediately significant, we have established a number of lines of enquiry that we will be pursuing over the coming weeks to establish what happened to Maris.

"I would like to thank those living in North Lynn for their patience while we continue our investigation in that area”.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance can contact the Major Investigation Team by phone or via the online portal below:

• Phone: call the Major Incident Team via Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25

• Major Incident Public Reporting Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO1

• The portal is also available in Latvian: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO4

Police vehicles at the North Lynn allotments earlier this week

• The portal is available Lithuanian here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO2

• The portal is available in Russian here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO3