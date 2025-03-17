Police are continuing their investigations into the ‘no body’ murder of a 54-year-old Latvian national who was living in Lynn this week.

On Friday, officers confirmed they were searching at an allotment site in North Lynn in relation to the disappearance of Maris Ile, who was first reported missing on November 23 last year.

Early this afternoon, multiple police cars, along with a forensic services van and tent, were at the allotment site.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation as enquiries over time have led them to believe Maris has come to harm.

Officers were also spotted at the allotment on Friday evening - on the same day on which Detective Superintendent Phill Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation advised the public that they would see increased police activity in the North Lynn area in the coming days.

Maris Ile, a Latvian national, was reported missing on November 23 last year

Last Tuesday, four men and a woman were arrested at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough on suspicion of Maris’ murder. They have since been released on police bail until June 11.

Maris is a Latvian national who was living in Lynn and working in Ely.

Police were seen at the North Lynn allotments on Friday evening. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) via the online portal or by phoning 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.