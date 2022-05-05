A family history researcher who has helped many families trace their long lost relatives has managed to reunite branches of his own family after 73 years.

Simon Howard, from West Lynn, turned detective after finding an online article from a 1928 issue of the Lynn News which carried a story about his great-great grandfather appearing in court for neglecting his four-year-old son.

Simon said: “My nan was a Batterbee. It is a real Norfolk name and I was doing a bit of research when I found this article about George Batterbee, a labourer and widower, of Ringstead, appearing in court.