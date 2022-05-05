Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

West Lynn amateur geneologist's own family history search sparked by Lynn News court report

By Judy Bates
Published: 16:00, 05 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A family history researcher who has helped many families trace their long lost relatives has managed to reunite branches of his own family after 73 years.

Simon Howard, from West Lynn, turned detective after finding an online article from a 1928 issue of the Lynn News which carried a story about his great-great grandfather appearing in court for neglecting his four-year-old son.

Simon said: “My nan was a Batterbee. It is a real Norfolk name and I was doing a bit of research when I found this article about George Batterbee, a labourer and widower, of Ringstead, appearing in court.

Kings Lynn Judy Bates
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE