Fawkes in the Walks, the annual free firework display, is back in Lynn this Friday.

The event has taken place in The Walks for the last 17 years. Entertainment starts on stage at 6pm with music from Hayley Chart and headliners Bear Club.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 8pm, with more live music to follow - all hosted by Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk.

Fawkes in the Walks returns this Friday

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for culture and events at West Norfolk Council, said: “Our council has been organising this fantastically well-attended free event for the last 17 years. It has established itself as one of the most popular in the East of England. Many residents pop in to our town park to enjoy it - last year 20,000 people attended.

“Remember, remember, the seventh of November. We’ve planned an amazing firework display for everyone to enjoy in a controlled environment. It is by far the safest way to enjoy a fireworks display and I’m very pleased to see it is back with a bang this year.”

People attending Fawkes in the Walks are urged to follow the advice below:

DO:

• Wear wellies or appropriate shoes.

• Tread carefully – it is dark and may be uneven or slippery under foot.

• Ensure children are accompanied by an adult.

• Enter The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road by 7:45pm on the event. The Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances will remain open throughout

• Use town centre car parks. The most convenient car park for the event is the St James' multi-storey.

• Support this local event by only purchasing flashing glows and other novelties from the permitted sellers inside the park.

DON’T:

• Bring pets to the park during the event.

• Bring your own private fireworks and sparklers - they are not permitted in The Walks.

• Obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access. Please use car parks mentioned above.

• Fly a drone without prior permission. Official drones will be flying. No others are permitted unless the borough council has been contacted at least 72 hours before the event and confirmed drones are permitted to fly without prior permission.

Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend. A voluntary collection will be available on the evening to help cover the cost of the event, and every donation is appreciated. Charges may be made for other activities in the park.

Anyone planning to attend the event is advised to monitor the council's social media channels for up-to-date information or any changes to arrangements.

The east to west route in front of the Red Mount Chapel will be closed from 8am on Friday until 8am on Saturday morning to allow for a more aerial display this year.