An “amazing little boy” has raised hundreds of pounds through a 24-hour gaming marathon to help fund vital cancer research.

Thomas Sadler, from Lynn, set about playing a full day’s worth of board and video games in aid of Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Through an online donation page, raffles, cake sales and collection boxes, the ten-year-old has raised more than £300 - and the numbers keep on going up.

Thomas Sadler has raised more than £300 for Stand Up 2 Cancer through a 24-hour gaming challenge. Pictures: Ian Burt

Thomas kicked off the weekend at home on Saturday morning, where he began playing at 5.30am.

He then headed to Cancer Research in town to play more from 10am until 2pm, and carried on at The Dice Box board game cafe on Tower Street until 7pm.

After a long day, he continued until 11.30pm back at home and made up the remaining six hours on Sunday.

He spent a number of hours at The Dice Box board game cafe in Lynn

His mum Vicky, who used to work for the cancer charity, told the Lynn News that she “can’t explain how proud” she is.

“He’s always wanted to support Stand Up 2 Cancer and help with fundraising,” she said.

Inspired by his brother Albert, who took on his own challenge for the charity a few years ago, Thomas said he wanted to “help find a cure for cancer”.

“He’s just an amazing little boy,” Vicky added.

(From left) Staff member from The Dice Box Abbie Wood, with co-owner Chris Larwood, Thomas Sadler, Vicky Sadler and Cancer Research volunteer Lex Wyatt.

She thanked The Dice Box and Cancer Research for helping, as well as Tesco and Morrisons for donating raffle prizes and Double G Clothing for creating a custom T-shirt for Thomas to wear.

Those wanting to donate to the cause can still do so through the online fundraising page here.

Thomas Sadler with his mum Vicky Sadler, and Cancer Research volunteer Lex Wyatt