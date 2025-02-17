An ambition to create a celebrated and inclusive cultural and heritage scene in Lynn is to be considered by West Norfolk Council after being shaped by the creative sector and community.

The authority’s draft Culture and Heritage Strategy has been shaped collaboratively with the support of Arts Council England and through research and extensive engagement led by the council’s consultant Art Reach.

Those consulted have included residents, those volunteering and working in the cultural sector, heritage and creative industries, and funding partners.

West Norfolk Council is set to consider its draft Culture and Heritage Strategy

The strategy sets out an overarching vision, supported by four priorities, and an action plan and funding strategy towards achieving those.

It will guide the collective energies and investment of the borough council, cultural partners and funders, complementing the recently-agreed West Norfolk Economic Strategy.

The vision is: “Our vision for Lynn is that in ten years, we have a cultural sector that is collaborative, outward-looking and internationally connected, working alongside people and organisations to innovate and animate our rich local heritage.”

The priorities are:

• Developing young people as makers, producers and creators

• Creatively animating heritage in Lynn

• Working collaboratively to be more resilient

• Ensuring that sustainability, inclusivity and diverse voices are embedded within Lynn’s culture and heritage.

Health and wellbeing, inclusion and environmental sustainability are key themes throughout these four priorities.

Development work included workshops and a survey with representatives of cultural and heritage sectors, a public survey, creative activities at museums, and focus groups with young people and health partners, supported by wider engagement undertaken for major regeneration programmes including the Long-Term Plan for Towns.

Following an update meeting with cultural and heritage stakeholders last week, the draft strategy will be considered by the borough council’s environment and community panel on February 25 before going to cabinet on March 4 for consideration.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “The creative industries are growing in West Norfolk, and King’s Lynn has a unique wealth of historic assets, along with a dedicated and passionate array of cultural and community organisations achieving brilliant programmes and events for our borough.

“Having this positive, shared strategy will help King’s Lynn’s valuable cultural and heritage offer to thrive, in collaboration with our residents, communities and partners, guiding and opening up more opportunities for investment in these sectors and providing facilities and support to attract creative businesses to make their home here.

“This is turn will help us, collectively, to support growth and prosperity, including delivering our ambitions for a sustainable and thriving town centre, and support people’s health and wellbeing and the green agenda.

“As a council, we are already progressing several truly transformative regeneration projects to make more of our underused rich built heritage in King’s Lynn.”

Tim FitzHigham, the council’s cultural officer, added: “We are delighted with the enthusiasm and support from existing partners and stakeholders, including Arts Council England, and new people and organisations who have engaged with us during strategy development.

“Many productive and exciting conversations have contributed to produce this positive shared vision and priorities.”