A network of the St John Ambulance charity has officially launched in West Norfolk - and is keen to get out in the community.

The St John Ambulance West Norfolk Network held its launch event in Lynn town centre earlier this month, where adult and youth members gave CPR demonstrations and handed out first aid guides.

The team of existing volunteers is hoping to recruit more, as well as teach vital first aid skills to members of the public.

The network has been formed following St John Ambulance restructuring, with five networks covering Norfolk and Waveney.

Volunteers from the team include three generations of the same family - Natalie Rudd, West Norfolk network lead, daughter Bethany Howarth, Swaffham Cadet youth leader, and her daughter Louella Howarth.

So far, talks and demonstrations have taken place at the Downham Stroke Association and Hilgay Village Hall, with many more planned throughout the year.

Three generations of volunteers include Natalie Rudd, West Norfolk Network lead, daughter Bethany Howarth, Swaffham Cadet youth leader, and her daughter Louella Howarth

A street collection from the launch event raised a total of £99.52 for the charity.

For more information about upcoming events or volunteering, visit the St John Ambulance website or email Natalie.Rudd@sja.org.uk