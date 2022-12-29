Delays have left nearly 80% of patients waiting outside in ambulances at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital - the fourth most in England.

Data from NHS England shows that from December 12-18, the most recent week for which it is available, 77.1% of ambulance handovers were delayed.

During this time frame, 149 of 236 total arrivals were left waiting for more than an hour - with a further 33 stuck for between 30 and 60 minutes.

The number of ambulance handover delays at the QEH is the fourth largest in the country

Staff say the numbers are down to it being a busy time of year and they have urged patients not in need of urgent care to avoid ambulances if they can. However, the data will be of concern - especially considering it is taken from the week before nation-wide strikes from ambulance workers kicked off.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), which covers the QEH, did not reach a voting threshold which would have seen its staff take industrial action.

However, the hospital still put a number of special measures in place amid growing pressure on the service.

The week prior, only three hospitals in England recorded more delayed ambulance handovers than the QEH.

The data also suggests that in those seven days, a total of 552 hours worth of time was lost due to the delays.

Mark Henry, the interim chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “Our health and care system continues to experience high levels of demand.

“We apologise profusely to those patients who have experienced unacceptable waits when pressures on our emergency services have been extreme. Our emergency department staff are working closely with health and care colleagues to make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

“We are focused on delivering improvements to patient flow and discharge across the hospital to improve ambulance handover times and pressure on ED.

“We are working closely with our system partners to explore all options to ensure patient flow.”

Across the country, the number of ambulance handover delays of more than 30 minutes within the same time frame was 40.5% - meaning the QEH figures were considerably higher.

Ambulance staff are expected to strike again on January 11, although it remains to be seen whether EEAST staff will surpass voting thresholds to participate this time around.