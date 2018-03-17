Ambulance initiative for military leavers receives royal backing

A national scheme encouraging military leavers and veterans to join the ambulance service has been given a royal seal of approval.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) is one of the first 30 trusts to sign up to the Step Into Health initiative, which is aimed at encouraging people from a military background, or their dependents, to embark on a career in the NHS.

The Duke of Cambridge officially launched the programme during a ceremony in London in January, which was also attended by the EEAST’s director of service delivery, Kevin Brown and Armed Forces champion, Terry Hicks.

Terry said: “We are proud to be part of a scheme which is supporting the people who have put their lives on the line for this country, and their families.

“It was great to be part of the official launch of the Step Into Health programme, which we know will make a big difference.

“Veterans and people who are leaving the armed forces have a superbly transferable skill set and aptitude to working in a dynamic and diverse environment which will make a tremendous impact within the communities that EEAST serves.

“The trust also supports reservist commitments that many leavers have through additional time-off and policy arrangements.”

Step Into Health was developed by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Walking with the Wounded, and the Royal Foundation, which is the Duke of Cambridge’s charity.

Further details on the Step Into Health initiative can be found by visiting militarystepintohealth.nhs.uk/contact-us.